Peter Tyanich
Helena - age 91 of Helena passed away May 29, 2020. Private family services are planned. A public graveside service for Peter and his wife Patricia with military honors will be held on June 11, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Forestvale cemetery in Helena. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Helena Food Share or a donor's choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peter.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.