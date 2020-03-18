|
|
Philip A. Lee
Great Falls - Philip A Lee,93, Great Falls passed away peacefully on March 14 at Park Place. No services are planned at this time.
Philip "Phil" A. Lee was born November 1, 1926 to Philip A. and Maisie (Whitcomb) Lee in Kallispell, MT. Phil's childhood like his life took him to many places, spending time in, Coram, MT, Browning, MT, Minnesota, Wyoming and California. After graduating school in California Phil went on to join the Navy spending two years active duty during WWII and 28 years as Navy Reserve. Phil was a hard worker being employed as a Brakeman and Conductor on the Great Northern and Burlington Northern railways. While still working the railroad, he attended Great Falls College. Being concerned with safety procedures on the railroad Phil was promoted to a Safety and Rules Officer as well as a Hazmat Responder. Phil also was a tax preparer from 1994-2006. Polson, MT, Rio Rancho, NM, Bremerton, WA, and Great Falls, MT were all places Phil called home. A meeting at the C.M. Russel Art Show in 1989 would introduce him to his future wife and partner Susan LeBow. The two were married in October of 1997 and would remain together for 31 years.
Phil was a Master Fly Fisher and love to spend his time tying flies. He enjoyed teaching English as a second language to new Americans.
Phil is survived by wife, Susan LeBow; daughter Adrienne (Joe) Barnoski in Fayettville, NC; four grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.
Preceding Phil in death are his father, Phillip A. Lee, who died as results of injuries in WWI; mother, Maisie Richards; and daughters, Roxann Knoll, Cecelia.
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020