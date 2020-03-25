|
|
Philip Brod, Jr., 91, a retired US Air Force Master Sergeant died on the 24th of March of natural causes, or as Phil would have said, “Gone west, not alone, but into the company of friends who have gone before.”
Burial was at Highland Cemetery. Survivors include his son, James Brod of Minneapolis; daughters, Marian Strickland of Power, and Cynthia Baker of Great Falls; a brother Clayton of Harlem, GA; six granddaughters, Rachelle, Cassidy, Ariel, Toriah, Carly, and Tierra; great-granddaughter, Octavia, and great-grandson, Sage.
Phil was born on January 27th, 1929 to pioneer parents in Chinook, Montana. He spent his early life on the family ranch near Chinook. He attended a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Chinook High School in 1946. Shortly after high school, Phil joined the US Army Air Corps, and later the US Air Force. He worked in aircraft maintenance and as a flight engineer. He retired after 26 years of active service. He served at many duty stations in the US as well as overseas.
In May of 1953 he married Bertha Hernandez of Corpus Christi, Texas. They later divorced.
After retirement from the US Air Force, he worked at several jobs. He was most proud of the fact that he held a commercial pilot certificate and an aircraft mechanic license. He flew for several companies before retiring for good. He was a member of the Elks Lodge. He also was a long-time radio amateur, holding a Ham License for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Philip Brod and Helen Brod of Chinook; and his longtime friend and companion, Linda M. Cambre of Minnesota.
Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but to arrive in a cloud of dust thoroughly used up, totally worn out, loudly proclaiming, “Damn, what a ride!”
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020