Phillip E. Fender
Belt - Phillip Fender, 87, of Belt, passed away in his sleep on Monday, March 23, 2020 at a local nursing home. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Born June 17, 1932, Phillip grew up in Monarch, Belt and Fort Shaw. He graduated from Belt Valley High School in 1950. He served one year in the U. S. Air Force before being honorably discharged. In 1955 he married M. Maxine Johnson. They were blessed with two daughters, born in 1955 and 1962.
Phillip worked for General Motors for 11 years, then worked in the tire business for 40 years, retiring from Jerry Noble Tires. He was an active member of Montclair United Methodist Church and was active in the Belt Community, serving on the Belt Volunteer Fire Department and City Council. He was also a member of the Belt Golden Agers. Phillip loved his family. His favorite pastimes were fishing, playing cribbage and music.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, M. Maxine Fender; daughter, Tara and husband Paul Miller of Laurel, MT and Jan and husband Eugene, Friedrich of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Leslie Hein and husband Glen, Kristy Miller, Misty Miller; great-grandchildren, Cassidy Hein, Rachel Miller, Kinzie Hein; sister, Lillian Watson of Fairfield; nephews and nieces, David Fender, Gordon Fender, Trudy Hoehn, Denise Fender, Charley Watson, Andy Watson, Nancy McKamey, Joe Fabian, Mary Ann Freeman, Helen Delanoy-Fabian; Patricia Thul.
Those who have preceded Phillip in death include his father, Porter Fender and wife, Dorothy; mother, Tina Bateman and husband, Chauncy; brothers, Dean (Wilma) Fender, Kenneth (Zoe) Fender; brother-in-law, Charley Watson; grandson, Paul Patrick Miller; nephews, Don Watson and Ronald Fender.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020