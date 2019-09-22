|
Phyllis Ann Drummond Ledbetter, 88, passed away on August 26th at 2:35 a.m. She was unable to recover from a fall she took in April and departed this earth from her hospital bed in Salem, OR.
Phyllis was born June 16, 1931 in Scobey, MT to Amelia Kleeman Drummond and Wallace Drummond. She grew up on the family farm north of Peerless, MT.
She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, grandmother and great grandmother.
Her love of music, art and travel are gifts she handed down to her children and grandchildren.
She raised five children on her own in America's timeless 60's and 70's. Those years were spent in Helena with fond memories of Last Chance Gulch, Friday night dinners at Wong's and Saturday afternoon treats from the Parrot.
Her precious and most favorite time was spent outside of Helena in Wolf Creek, MT. Phyllis's heart and soul will forever remain in the Wolf Creek Canyon.
Later in life, she found her true passion, cooking for outfitters at hunting camps in Montana and Alaska. One spring she replied to an outfitting company looking for a camp cook during the summer for the wranglers at Glacier National Park. Many Glacier became her summer home while cooking for a crew of wranglers. Her passion for photography became apparent as she chronicled the life and times of the wranglers and the wild life of Glacier Park through her camera lens.
Phyllis's passion for travel, exploring new country and meeting new people was a hobby and lifestyle she enjoyed.
Phyllis is survived by her children Valerie (Brad) Veis of Fairfield, MT, John (Donna) Lighthizer of Hemet, CA, James (Olivia) Lighthizer of East Grand Forks, MN and Suzanne Stansberry of Salem, OR, nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, James Drummond, her son, Terry Wallace Hawbaker, and her late husbands, Leroy (Curly) Ledbetter and John Lighthizer.
Her spirit for adventure will be missed.
Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will take place in Montana in summer 2020.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019