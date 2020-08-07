Phyllis Ann Philipps
Conrad - Phyllis Ann Philipps, after a long battle with breast cancer has gone to be with God. Phyllis passed peacefully in her home in Conrad surrounded by family on Wednesday the 5th of August 2020.
Phyllis was born December 28, 1958 in Alhambra, California to Anthony and Josephine Caputo. She was the youngest of six children. She attended high school in Alhambra and later attended Humboldt State University where she followed her passion for performing arts, nature, and John Denver. She married her first husband, Andy Faulkner, in California in 1980 and gave birth to her daughter, Lauren, in April of 1981. In 1982 she received a Bachelor Degree of Art. She found her calling in the Natural Resources Conservation Service and excelled at her job until 2014 when she retired. In 1988 she married her second husband, Jerry Philipps, a local producer in the Conrad area. In 1991 she gave birth to their son, Brandon.
Phyllis loved to travel. She was a very active member in her community. She taught dance, was active in Pondera Arts Council and performed in multiple plays. She later began directing and writing her own musicals.
Phyllis was a loving wife, an amazing mother, and the best grandmother to her four grandchildren. She was a living example of how a diagnosis of a terminal disease should only be fuel to live life to the fullest and enjoy every minute doing the things that you love.
Phyllis is survived in death by her husband, Jerry Philipps of Conrad; children, Lauren (Gareth) Morrissey of Delaware and Brandon (Nicole) Philipps of Conrad; siblings, Ralph Caputo of Washington, Tony (Lynn) Caputo of North Carolina, Richard (Kim) Caputo of Florida, and Theresa Renn of California; and her four grandchildren, Nora and Saoirse Morrissey and River and Poet Philipps.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Caputo; her father Anthony Caputo; and her brother, Michael Caputo.
A private funeral mass will be Wednesday, August 12, at 10:00 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church. A ZOOM meeting is available by calling Pondera Funeral Home for details. Following mass, a Celebration of Life will be held at The Legion Park in Conrad at 1pm for the public.
lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Pondera Healthcare Foundation, PO Box 802, Conrad, 59425.
Condolences and full obituary can be made and seen at wwwasperfh.com
.