Phyllis Elisabeth (McCumber) Pfluge
Billings - Phyllis Elisabeth (McCumber) Pfluge, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2019, in Billings.
Phyllis was the youngest of four children born to Charles and Ethel McCumber on Dec. 6, 1921, in Academy, South Dakota. She was born during the Great Depression, which contributed to her values of hard work and a generous heart. She attended college at South Dakota University, graduating with degrees in Home Economics and Science.
Phyllis married Waldron 'Wally' Pfluge in May 1944. They married shortly before Wally was deployed to Europe during WWII with the 97th Infantry, where he served in the Battle of the Bulge, Japan and Korea. Together, they raised two children, Dianna and Charles. Phyllis and Wally enjoyed traveling, entertaining, volunteering and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years; grandson Kyle Pfluge; son Charles; great-granddaughter Gianna Bliss; and her son-in-law Glenn F. Bliss. She is survived by her daughter Dianna Bliss; her daughter in-law Carol (Peter) Timm; grandchildren Glenn W. Bliss (Juliann), Jason Bliss, Eric (Julie) Bliss, Brian Bliss, Matthew (Sonja) Pfluge, and Caitlin (Peter) Tallar; great-grandchildren Glenn Austin Bliss, Abbie Bliss, Brandon Bliss, Bennett Bliss, Courtney Bliss, Sienna Bliss, Brody Bliss, Ryder Bliss, Edwyn Pfluge, and Cora Pfluge.
GG's Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Kathy Lillis Chapel, located at 2429 Mission Way in Billings, with a reception immediately following.
A memorial bench and rose garden will be created at St. Johns, so donations can be made in GG's honor at First Interstate Bank.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019