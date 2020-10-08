Phyllis Lee Miller
Great Falls - Phyllis L. Miller, 77, of Great Falls, MT journeyed peacefully to rejoin her loved ones in heaven on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born on March 14, 1943 to Leo and Ruby (Purtle) Eckhard in St Louis, MO where she was raised. She married Dave Miller in 1962 and they had three daughters. Moving to Kansas briefly in 1969 until 1973, where they had their fourth daughter, then finally settled in Great Falls. In 1980, Phyllis moved back Missouri to be close to her sister Dana & the Miller Family who loved her. She resided there until she retired and returned to Montana to be near her daughters, Mary (Don) Matsko, Jill Miller, Anita (Brian) Christianson, Dana (Dan) Mitchell; many grandchildren & great grandchildren to whom she was affectionally known as "Kracker.
Phyllis was a proud mother with a loving tender heart. She will be best remembered for her quick wit and love for laughter. She was very artistic from painting to singing and playing guitar in the Folk Group at St Luke's Church. She had a love for fishing, learning how to by her dad on their pond when she was young. There is no service at her request. Please donate to a Hospice Care in memory of Phyllis. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com