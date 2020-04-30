Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Great Falls - Presley Shane Mattingly 41, of Great Falls, Montana, died April 10, 2020 in Missoula, Montana. He was cremated and a family memorial will be held at a later date when family can unite and place his body at peace like his spirit already is. Presley is survived by his daughter, Jahmila Culver, dad JR Mattingly; sisters; Brandy Mattingly-Dofelmire and Trista Gladeau; brothers; Joshua and Cash Mattingly, and grandmother, Vicki Mattingly. Presley was proceeded in death by his mother; Ethel Diane Mattingly, Grandfather Robert Mattingly; and Uncle Derek Mattingly
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
