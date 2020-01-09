|
R. "Pat" Gray
Great Falls - R. "Pat" Gray peacefully passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, in Great Falls, at the age of 94.
Pat is survived by his children, Mark (Nancy) Gray, Alycen Updike, and Carl (Trish) Gray; his 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and his children, Emmett Gray and Elizabeth Mendoza.
Pat was born on March 17, 1925, in Globe, AZ to John and Alice Gray. He graduated from University of Wyoming with a degree in Range Management in 1949, and a Master of Science-Range Management from Texas A&M in 1951. He had worked towards his PHD in Economics at University of Arizona from 1965-1967. Pat served in the US Navy as a Gunner Mate and was honorably discharged in 1945. He worked as the County Agent for Gila County in Arizona for ten years.
He had a love of the land, and spent many years working it. He managed a cattle ranch nestled in the Highwood mountains and later lived in Lesotho, South Africa where he worked for a program through the US government to teach the South Africans how to raise cattle.
In the later years of his life, he embarked on the journey of selling real estate. He worked for brokerage companies in Payson, AZ, and continued to do so when he returned to Great Falls in 2002, where he resided until he passed. Pat was a friend of Bill W. since August of 1981.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020