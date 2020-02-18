|
|
Rachel A. Barrett
Great Falls - Rachel Barrett, 81, passed away peacefully in her home with family on February 12, 2020. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church.
Rachel was born May 16, 1938, in Havre, Montana to Clifford and Pearl Rustad. She attended school in Malta, MT graduating from Malta High School in 1957. She worked for a short time as a telephone operator, then married Wayne Lee Barrett on December 28, 1957. Wayne and Rachel settled in Great Falls where they raised their family. While in Great Falls, Rachel worked at Easter Seals. She was loved by both clients and staff. They then lived in Helena, MT for several years where she worked for the Florence Crittenton Home. When Wayne retired from the telephone company, they moved back to Great Falls where she lived until her death.
Rachel was very involved in Boy Scouts as a Den mother. She volunteered many hours for the North Montana Wrestling Club where both of her sons wrestled. Rachel's life was centered on family and friends and her door was open to everyone. Family meant the world to Rachel. She was very proud of each and every one of them—her legacy.
Rachel is survived by sons, Wayne (Amy) Barrett and Scott (Lisa) Barrett; daughter, Kim (Jim) Blunn; brother, Clifford (Judy) Rustad; sisters, Loretta (Ted) Stephens and Lola Matthews; grandchildren, Wayne Barrett, Jen'e (Dave) Park, Kamela Barrett, Scott Barrett, Jennifer (Jeff) Kern, Heather (Ryan) Weldon, Brandon (Stormy) Barrett, Shannon (Matt) Hagel, and Kyle (Jordan) Blunn; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; sister, Marlys Snider, her parents; and stepfather, Paul Kropp.
The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, and medical staff for their outstanding, compassionate care. A special thank you to Dr. Kingsland, Dr. Gerasimou, Dr. Gray, Dr. Kaae and their staff.
Also, thank you to the many family and friends that stopped to visit, delivered food, sent cards, flowers and prayers.
Memorial donations can be made to the Sletten Cancer Institute, Peace Hospice, or a donation of your choice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020