|
|
Rachel J. Waldner
Great Falls - Rachel Waldner, 103, of Great Falls, passed into eternity to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she committed her life too, when she accepted the free gift of salvation, realizing that we are saved through grace by faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God: not of works, lest anyone should boast (Ephesians 2:8-9).
Rachel spent her last years at the Kings Arena in Great Falls, where her daughter Sara and husband Ron Kleinsasser and family faithfully and lovingly cared for her. She was an encouragement and testimony to many visitors, testifying of her joy in the Lord.
We as her family cannot thank God enough for how he preserved her eye sight and mind, so she could spend her days reading his Word and singing hymns to praise His name.
When she got lonely for the family and relations that she didn't see much anymore, she would sit in her rocker with her Bible in her lap and pray for her relatives.
She was a dedicated mom raising 13 children with her husband John, who preceded her in death in 1989.
For more information on Rachel's life and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 18, 2019