Ramona Mae Wellman
Great Falls - GREAT FALLS - Ramona Mae Wellman, 87, of Valier, MT, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019 of natural causes.
Ramona was born on May 16, 1932 in Racine Basin near Browning, MT to parents George Arthur Wippert and Henrietta Rose Racine. Ramona grew up in Browning, MT and graduated from Browning High School. She married Robert E. Wellman Sr. in Cardston, Alberta. Together they were blessed with three sons and four daughters: Debra, Linda, Robert, Terrance, Craig, Verla, and Cindy. She was a loving, fabulous mom to all her children.
Ramona spent her early life ranching on the Two Medicine river with Bob and their six children. She also worked as a Daycare Director and managed the Warbonnet Lodge. She dedicated many years as a board member traveling with the Methodist Yellowstone Conference. Ramona had many interests including shopping, crafts, touring Glacier Park, visiting Cabo, Mexico, and doting on her grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew her. She was known for the twinkle in her eye and her sharp wit.
She is survived by her sons and their families , Robert E. Wellman Jr. (Joan) - Nicole, Casey, Carrie; Terrance D. Wellman (Jody) - Terrance Jr., Makenzie, Kami, and Chloe, Craig D. Wellman - Kristin, Niche, Andrea, Kyle, Kelsey; Her daughters and their families: Debra L. Wellman - Luke, Beau; Verla J. LaPlante (Mike) - Neely, Nathan; Cindy Barcus (Danny) - Daniel, Jeremy, Katie. She is also survived by sisters; Shirley Wippert, Ona Running Crane, and Darlene Wippert; brother, Harold Wippert; and many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in passing by her father, George Sr; mother, Henrietta; brothers, George Jr, Verlin, Alvin, and Johnny; sisters, LaDean and Marlene; grandparents, Maggie and Isaac Wipert and Frank and Nettie Racine; daughter, Linda; daughter-in-law, Renee Adamson Wellman; granddaughter, Kelia Lynn, and Robert Wellman Sr.
A Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, June 26 from 2-5pm at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT. Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 26, 2019