Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Whitted Funeral Chapel
Shelby, MT
1959 - 2019
Randal C. Harshbarger Obituary
Randal C. Harshbarger

Shelby - Randal Curtis Harshbarger, 60, passed away June 28, 2019 in Shelby.

Services will be Saturday, July 13, at 10:00 AM at Whitted Funeral Chapel in Shelby.

Randy was born April 26, 1959 in Brady to Robert and Marilyn Harshbarger.

He graduated from Shelby High School in 1977 and enlisted into the US Air Force. Randy served for 4 years as an electronic war fare specialist. He attended Montana Tech in Butte. Randy was a charter member of Montana Walleye Unlimited. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener.

Survivors include children, T.J. Harshbarger of Georgia and Tiffany Hawley of Michigan; girlfriend of 10 years, Brenda Gossard; sisters, Carolyn Zachary, Judy Abell, and Tina Roark; 4 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Harshbarger, Jr.; and nephew, Benjamin Roark.

Condolences can be made to Randy's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 7, 2019
