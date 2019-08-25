|
|
Ray C. Cloward
Great Falls - Ray C. Cloward passed away August 17, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer. He was born on June 12, 1932, the eighth of nine children born to George Lewis and Ruth Ann Clark Cloward in Chilly, Idaho. His father passed away in 1935 so the family had some hard times in the 30's and 40's. Ray grew up and attended school in Mackay, Idaho except for a few years when he lived with an older sister and her family. He attended a one-room school there and learned the value of hard work.
When football was introduced to his high school in his sophomore year, he found a lifelong love. He earned a football scholarship to Idaho State College as a freshman and to Boise Junior College as a sophomore. That team won the Junior Rose Bowl and it was always a source of pride for him.
In 1952 he married his high school sweetheart, Sally Aileen Spraktes, and they had 67 years of love. Five children blessed this marriage: Susan (Oden) Ballance, Doris (Steve) Mitchell, Donna (Bruce) Nona, Tim (Lisa) Cloward, and Peggy (John) Basta. Ray had a great love of family and was proud of the strong hard-working adults they became. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.
Ray worked his entire life in the trucking industry. He went from dock worker, dispatcher, Foreman, Terminal Manager and into corporate offices as a Vice President of Operations. He loved the job and put in long dedicated hours at it. Because of this work the family lived in many different states from Idaho to Montana to California to Illinois to North and South Dakota.
Ray and Sally chose Great Falls, Mt as their retirement destination and he remained there the rest of his life.
Ray loved his family, his work and the people he worked with all over the country. He left friends across the nation.
He was preceded in death by all his siblings and their spouses. His wife, children, many grandkids, nieces and nephews remain to remember him.
The family wishes to thank Benefis Eastview staff for the wonderful care they gave him and the support they gave his family.
There will be no services, but a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the .
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019