Ray Cordell Jensen
- - Ray Cordell Jensen was born June 22, 1938, to Ray and Bernice Jensen, in Great Falls Montana. Cordell was raised on a homestead 10 miles west of Fairfield MT. with his older brother Boyd and younger brother David. Cordell graduated from Fairfield High School in 1956. That same year he married Linde Groot from Choteau. He is survived by his four children; Mark Cordell, Bret Ivan, Scott David and Callie Brook and brother David Jensen of Kansas City Missouri. Ray worked as a deputy sheriff for Cascade County while attending the College of Great Falls where he graduated with Honors in 1972. He obtained a Master degree in 1973 from Washington State University. He taught at Walla Walla Community College later working as a Real Estate Broker in Federal Way, Washington. He retired and moved to Panama where is started a restaurant business and after 12 years returning to live with his brother David in Missouri. Ray passed away August 16, 2019, in San Angelo Texas at the age of 81 from COPD. His cremains will be scattered in his beloved Northwest Montana mountains by his brother.
Ray was proceeded in death by his father, Ray Jensen, mother, Bernice and older brother Boyd.
Ray's favorite quotes were - "Too Much Is Not Enough" and "As Good As It Gets"
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019