Raymond C. Mehrens
Great Falls - Raymond "Ray" Charles Mehrens, 85, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, of natural causes at Peace Hospice with his family at his side. Cremation has taken place. Ray's funeral will be held at a later date when all of his family and friends can gather.
Ray was born on October 8, 1934, in Butte, MT to Arthur and Teresa (Mufich) Mehrens. He was a true Butte Brat. He graduated from Boys' Central in 1952, and went on to Carroll College where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1957.
He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Rhae Telling on August 18, 1956, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Butte. They were blessed with three children, Mary Carol, David, and Patti Ann.
His first teaching and coaching job was at Helena Cathedral High School. He and Carol then moved to Great Falls, where he taught and coached at Great Falls Central Catholic High School for several years. He then began his 35 years as a civil servant at Malmstrom AFB; first as a Youth Director and ending his career as the Labor Relations Officer. During his tenure in Labor Relations, he earned his certification as a Federal Mediator. After his retirement, he joined the staff at Air University, Maxwell-Gunter AFB as a part-time faculty member.
Ray continued to teach in his retirement, as he volunteered countless hours at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in their Children's Education Program.
Ray joined the Russell Country FCU Board of Directors and held various positions including Chairman of the Board.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother and father; siblings and their spouses, Lenore and Donald McTavish, Mary Kay and Robert Davis, AJ Mufich; daughter, Mary Carol; father and mother-in-law, William "Buzz" and Loretta Telling; and in-laws, William "Bill" and Jan Telling; and Rich McDougall.
Ray is survived by his loving wife, Carol of 63 years; son and daughter-in-law David and Clementine (Wolf) of Boise; daughter, Patti Ann of San Antonio; beloved granddaughter, Nicole Renay of Boise; brother, Arthur "Bud" of Lacey, WA; in-laws, Phil and Marlene Telling, Arlene McDougall, and Carol Mufich of Butte, Colleen Mehrens of Priest Lake, WA; and several special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butte Central Education Foundation, Great Falls Central High School, Lewis and Clark Foundation Children's Programs, or the donor's choice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020