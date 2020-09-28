1/1
Raymond Lee Borchert
Raymond Lee Borchert

Great Falls - Raymond "Lee" Borchert, also known as "Mr. B" or "Lee B," passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020, in Great Falls, Montana.

Lee was born on July 2, 1943, in Minot, ND to Ross and Buelah Borchert. As a young child, Lee lived in Glendive and Forsyth, Montana. He graduated from Forsyth High School in 1962, and moved to Kalispell where he met his future wife, Ruth June. Lee and Ruth married on August 28, 1965, and had four children, Shane, Shannon, Allison, and Steven. After Ruth passed away in May 1982, Lee married Sylvia Propp in 1984. She passed away in 2014.

While living in Kalispell, Lee worked for Akers Market, Union Oil Co., and Circle K Corp. After leaving Circle K, Lee worked for Coast to Coast hardware store in Great Falls, and finally 25 years at Holy Spirit Parish including St. Gerard's Holy Family, Peter and Paul, and Holy Spirit, where he retired in 2001. In retirement, Lee was a fun and devoted grandpa who was dearly loved by all of his grandkids.

Lee was actively involved in the community. He coached several teams with North Side Little League, was a Past Grand Knight in Great Falls Knights of Columbus 9395, and served as Scout Master for BSA Troop 1, from which many of his scouts earned Eagle rank. Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing, and having a good time.

Lee is survived by his siblings, Jay and Judith Borchert; eight children, Shane (Wendy) Borchert, Shannon (Michelle) Borchert, Allison (Will) Combs, Steven (Rae) Borchert, Tim (Julie) Propp, Thom (Cindy) Propp, Heidi (Bob) Cox, and Patrick Propp; grandchildren, Ryan, Emilee, Nathan Ray, Jeff, America, Reese, Logan, Olivia, Izabella, Stephen, Makenna, Howard, Dominick, and Samantha.

The family would like to thank Norm St. Claire for his many years of loyal friendship, as well as Dr. Ronald Ray and Dr. Scott Burk, and their staff for all the care they have given him over the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Perey Scholarship Fund (Forsyth High School)

C/O Mrs. Terri Brown, P.O Box 228, Forsyth, MT 59327.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFunralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
