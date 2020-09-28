Lee, you were an amazing gentle man. You lifted my spirits everyday when I came to work and I know you brought smiles and happiness to so many others. I will forever be thankful that I had the pleasure of meeting you. May you fly high in your heavenly home. To your family, I send you my condolences. I know how deeply his loss is to you. He was special. Thank You Lee for all that you were in my life. God Bless.

Susan K

Friend