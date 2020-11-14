Rebecca Hofer



Twin Hills Colony - Rebecca Hofer, 81, of the Twin Hills Colony passed away on November 13, 2020. Services will be held at the colony.



Rebecca was born on June 22, 1939 in Warner, Alberta to Michael and Rebecca Entz. She was a beloved mother, cook, kindergarten teacher, and babysitter. She loved nothing more than to watch her beloved children and to read.



She is survived by her children, Frieda (Jake) Wipf of Twin Hills, Peter Hofer of Michigan, Mike (Shirley) Hofer of Sweetgrass, Joseph (Jenny) Hofer of Texas, Ed (Susie) Hofer of Twin Hills, John (Martha) Hofer of Twin Hills; brother, Joe (Esther) Entz of Great Falls; sisters, Mary (John) Hofer of Cut Bank, Susie (Joe) Waldner of Great Falls, Martha (Mike) Hofer of Chester; grandchildren, Joe, Jordan, Brenda, Julia, Debbie, Samantha, Josh, Joel, Eddie, Mike and Levi Wipf; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Rebecca is proceeded in death by her husband, Joseph P. Hofer and both her parents.



Rebecca's care has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.









