Rebecca Manthey



In memory of Rebecca Manthey, who passed away on June 27, 2020 in Huntsville, Alabama.



Rebecca Anne (Funderhide) Manthey was born to Edith and Paul Funderhide on Oct. 15 1933 in their home in the tiny town of Lothair on the Hi-Line of Montana. She was the oldest of four children, Paul, Robert, both deceased, and one sister, Patricia, of Billings. Becky was first educated in a one-room school in Lothair and then sent to Great Falls to attend St. Thomas, the Ursuline Academy, and finally Great Falls Central High School. She also attended the College of Great Falls for a few years. She met her future husband, Bob, while renting a room from his parents.



Becky and Bob were married on Oct. 25th 1953 in Chester, MT. They built their first home in Great Falls and had 4 children. Bob's career took them to Bismarck and then Billings. Later in life, Becky went back to school, earning a bachelor's degree in accounting from Eastern Montana College. After Bob retired, they moved south of Columbia Falls and built a home along the Flathead River. They traveled extensively throughout the U.S and Canada and loved to dance. Bob passed away in 1999. After a few years, Becky moved to Huntsville, Alabama to live with her son Jim. She continued her love of travel, venturing to Ireland and taking a cruise to Alaska. In her declining years, Jim devotedly cared for her.



Throughout her life, Becky was an active member of the Catholic Church and belonged to many Church groups. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Federal Club. Becky is survived by her sister, Patricia Funderhide, daughter, Connie McMahan (Kevin), sons, Dave Manthey (Linda), Jim Manthey, and Tom Manthey (Paula) and 8 grandchildren. She was a remarkable woman, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all. Becky will be interred next to her husband, Bob, in St. Richard's Cemetery in Columbia Falls later this year.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store