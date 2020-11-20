Rebecca "Becky" Scott



Great Falls - Becky was born on December 13, 1961 in Great Falls, MT to John and Bette Scott. She was the youngest of four children-two older brothers, Greg and Jeff and older sister Cathy. Becky returned home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ after a brief but valiant battle with COVID-19 in Great Falls on November 3, 2020.



She will always be remembered as the little girl who would come home with a stray dog or cat. She had a huge heart for those less fortunate. Becky was a person full of life and love. She cherished her longtime partner Josh, her family, her friends and her pets. Becky and her long time friend, Patty, (deceased) shared a special bond.



Becky's desire to help others led her to return to college in her middle years. She earned a nursing degree and began her career as a registered nurse. Her little house on the NW side of town was her pride and joy. She enjoyed working in her yard, planting flowers, and decorating her home for the holidays. Becky looked forward to camping, spending time in the mountains, and hiking with Josh.



Though Becky didn't have children of her own, she embraced her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She developed a loving relationship with many of them and will be greatly missed.



Becky lived her simple life to the fullest. She will always be remembered as a special sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. We know she has joined our mom and dad in Paradise.



Becky is survived by her brothers, Greg (Heather) Scott of Great Falls MT; Jeff (Pam) Scott of Columbus, MT; and sister Cathy (Dan) Dwyer of Great Falls, MT. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, and her partner of 13 years Josh Michelson of Great Falls, MT.



Becky is preceded in death by her parents John & Bette Scott, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and her best friend Patty Mills.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to either Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center or Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses.



A graveside service will be held in the spring for family and friends.



"Although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow."









