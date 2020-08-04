Retired Sergeant Wayne Lloyd Jacobson



Great Falls - Great Falls Police Department lost Retired Sergeant Wayne Lloyd Jacobson "Jake" on January 31st, 2020. Wayne retired from GFPD in 1981 he honorably wore badge number 64. Wayne was born in Great Falls, MT Sept. 20, 1938 to Lloyd Jacobson and Julianne Mondik. Wayne passed away in Pensacola, FL with his two daughters by his side; Kim Jacobson (Spokane, WA), and Karla Merenz (Great Falls, MT). Wayne is preceded in death by his wife Penny Jacobson, his brother Mike Jacobson, his son Wayne "Pal" Jacobson and his daughter Laurie Schedel. He is survived by his first wife Rose Marie Duff, his two daughters,8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, his sister Janis Pate (Lee Pate of Great Falls, MT) his sister Karen Reeves (Rick Reeves of St. Ignatius, MT), his sister Donita Konesky (Tom Konesky of Great Falls, MT) and his step-son Joe Kuntz (Erin Kuntz, Billings, MT). In lieu of flowers the family wishes that donations be made to GFPD Fallen Officers. Services will be held graveside at Mt. Olive Cemetery (section B) on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at 11 am. A celebration of life will be held immediately following services at The Do Bar.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store