Plymouth - On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Rex Denning, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 75. He is preceded in death by his father Nyle, his mother Afton and his brother Deloy. He is survived by his wife Mary, his two daughters Morley and Deana, his brother Dave, his sisters, Nancy Jo, Carolyn and Charlotte, as well as three beautiful grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Rex had a passion for fishing, loved the outdoors and could fix or build virtually anything. He was loved and will be missed dearly.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2020
