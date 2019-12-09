Services
Richard A. Critelli

Richard A. Critelli Obituary
Richard A. Critelli

Great Falls - Richard A. Critelli, 86, of Great Falls passed away on December 7, 2019. A funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2:00 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Richard was born on September 2, 1933, to Guy and Ermenia Critelli in Billings, Montana. He graduated from high school and then went into the Air Force and later into the Air National Guard and became an aircraft mechanic, retiring in 1986.

He married Patricia A. Gotoski on July 22, 1961 in Great Falls.

He enjoyed volunteering with the hospitals and his hobbies included bowling, fishing, camping, and traveling.

Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia of Great Falls; son, Kenneth J. (Coco) Critelli of Great Falls; daughter, Wendy S. (Jon) Zink of Fort Worth, TX; and grandchildren, Kyra, Trout and Tanner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and two sisters.

Condolences for the family will be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
