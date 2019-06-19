|
Richard A. Meade, Jr.
Great Falls - Richard A. Meade Jr, 61, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held this Saturday, June 22nd at 10:00 AM with a Visitation one hour prior in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home with Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Born in Great Falls on May 12, 1958 to Sally P. Lemmon Meade and Richard A. Meade Sr, Rich attended Sts. Peter and Paul Elementary School, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1977. He spent most of his life in Great Falls working for various companies before being employed by Food Service of America as a food service deliverer for 27 years, earning numerous safety awards.
When he wasn't driving truck, Rich could be found fishing, skeet shooting, wood working, and tending to his gardens. He was always there for a good joke. A kind, loving, generous man, Rich loved dogs, and was always lending a helping hand. He was a loyal friend, faithful and loving to his family. His favorite quote: "If you can't fix it, find the duct tape".
Survivors include his significant other, Kim Budzienski; mother, Sally P. Lemmon Meade; step son-in-law, Jon Prince of Colorado Springs, CO; sisters, Ann Marie Meade and Mary Elam of Great Falls, and Laura Meade of Tacoma, WA; brothers, Joe Meade of Las Vegas and Tom Meade of Idaho Falls; grandchild, Solomon Prince of Colorado Springs.
Those who have preceded him in death include his father, Richard A. Meade Sr; sister, Barbara Meade; grandparents, Albert C. and Blanche Meade; grandmother, Myrtle Lemmon Warehime.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 19, 2019