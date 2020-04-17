|
Richard "Rick" Alan Frost
Richard "Rick" Alan Frost On the evening of April 13, 2020, Rick passed away at St. Peter's Hospital after fighting Progressive Supranuclear Palsy for several years. At the time of his death he was surrounded by his loved ones. Rick was 71 years old, born in Butte Montana, he was the first born to Eivind "Kick" & Agnes "Aggie" Frost on August 27, 1948.
Rick grew up in Kevin, Montana where he made lifelong friendships, played sports, spent summers working on his uncle's ranch in Highwood and helping his dad in the shop. After high school his summers were spent as a roughneck on rigs in northern Montana. It was during this time he developed his strong work ethic and endless drive. Rick graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the University of Montana in 1970. Later that year he moved to Great Falls where he worked with Zook Brothers Construction before he found his work-home in 1976 with JCCS. By 1979 he had become a shareholder and was promoted to branch manager of the offices in Helena. For the next 37 years he served his clients of Helena and was honored to call many of them friends.
Rick had a strong sense of community and knew the importance of bringing people together. He did so by teaching night classes in accounting, serving on many boards, supporting local sports and donating to organizations such as D.A.R.E. He knew the importance of everyone doing their part to give back.
Rick loved the great outdoors and taught his family to do the same. Whether he was attending a Grizzly football game, skiing, playing softball, camping, hiking "The Bob", floating the Blackfoot or just working side-by-side with his wife & dog in the yard. If you couldn't find him in the office, he could be found outside breathing in that sweet Montana air. He taught his kids to work hard so they could play hard & he knew how to do both. He led by example. His example of community, friendship, laughter, hard work, cooking, time with family, taking life slowly and most of all, cherishing one another, will carry on with all of us.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents Eivind & Agnes Frost. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jeanette G Frost, son Ryan & daughter-in-law Holly VanWinkle, daughter Olivia & son-in-law Gene Bonacum, son Christopher Frost, four grandchildren Rylie & Makayla VanWinkle, Cameron & Juliette Bonacum, brother Rod & wife Kori Frost, nephew Dustin Frost & niece Kyla Rauch, cherished friends Ray & Trish Stroman as well as countless other treasured friends.
In lieu of flowers we have chosen charities that speak to the very heart of this caring and generous man.
Mayo Clinic--NEUROLOGY RESEARCH
Grizzly Scholarship Association
Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation
Due to the current state of things we will be postponing our Celebration of Rick's life until later this summer. We will be gathering on the Blackfoot River to plant trees in his honor and celebrate the many good times shared by those who loved him.
We are honored to have so many wonderful & thoughtful friends surrounding us at this time. Condolences can be mailed to 81 Rock Ridge Dr. Clancy, MT 59634.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020