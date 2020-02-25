|
|
Richard Allen Cook
Great Falls - Richard Cook passed away on February 23, 2020. Rich served in the Navy. Viewing will be held on Thursday, February 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. at the church followed by burial at the church cemetery. Send any memorials to the church. Condolences may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020