|
|
Richard Altman
Havre - Richard D Altman passed away July 6, 2019 at his home.Richard was born September 5, 1934 in Dickinson ND to Alvin and Elizabeth Altman He started school in Mott and Bert ND. The family moved to Havre in the early 1940's. He attended St Jude's School and graduated from Havre Central. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force. He was attached to the Combat Support Group with the Canine Police Unit. He was honorably discharged. He returned to Havre and worked for the City of Havre until his retirement. Then fishing took up most of his time. He had many friends that stopped by his home to visit. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Jackie Hanson and Betty Jean Lewis, brothers Gary Altman and Frank Altman. He is survived by his brother Bob Altman of Great Falls and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will Military Honors will be held at Highland Cemetery in Havre on Monday, July 29 at 1:00 pm with a reception following at the Eagles in Havre.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 26, 2019