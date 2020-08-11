Richard "Dick" C. Pachek
Great Falls - On Monday, August 10, 2020, Richard Charles Pachek, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 90.
Dick was born on May 28, 1930, to Mary (Hocevar) and Joseph Pachek. He was raised in Great Falls, graduated Great Falls High School, and attended the College of Great Falls. After college, Dick served in Korea as a lineman in a MASH unit. He returned to Great Falls to raise his family and build a career.
Early in high school, he met the love of his life, Peggy Corrigan. They spent 52 years together before Peggy passed away in 2005. Grandpa Dick loved Grandma Peg and Great Falls. His long and productive career started early. He completed his first successful development deal while still in high school—purchasing land, building a house, and selling the enhanced property during his senior year. After college and Korea, he built his practical building skills by working for Guy Tobacco Construction, but he spent most of his career as a self- employed entrepreneur and progressive businessman. His diverse business ventures included ranching, manufacturing, bars, casinos, the oil and gas business, and restaurants. Even after retiring, Dick maintained his passion for building and development. For the past decade, he spent his days going to every job site in Great Falls. He loved to know what was happening, and to see the progress on each project. Almost every job foreman and superintendent in town knew Dick's truck and expected his daily visit.
Throughout Dick's life he touched many people's lives with his generosity and big heart. Dick is survived by his children, Rachel (Marc) Shane, Rick Pachek, Randy (Dena) Pachek, and Ryan (Julie) Pachek, all of Great Falls; his eight grandchildren, Maggie Shane, Annie Shane, Sydnee Pachek, David Shane, RJ Pachek, Ava Pachek, Emma Pachek, and Isabella Pachek; and one great-grandchild, Daniel Shane. Dick was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Joseph Jr.; sister, Louise Manzer; brother, John "Jack;" and his wife, Peg.
A rosary and vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at O'Connor Memorial Chapel (2425 8th Ave N, Great Falls, MT 59405). A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (1305 5th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405).
The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Eagle Mount, Easter Seals Goodwill, or Great Falls Central Catholic School. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
