Richard C. Taylor
Richard C. Taylor died August 7 after a courageous battle with cancer, his wife, Janie, by his side. Richard was born in Harlowton, MT on October 8, 1944, the second son of Charles and Virginia Nygren Taylor.
Richard loved the Montana outdoors and grew up hunting and fishing in Judith Basin County. He raised Arabian horses on his Colorado ranch while operating his irrigation parts company, Spring Creek Manufacturing.
As adolescents, Richard, his brother Michael and cousin Larry Ashcraft, were known for their shenanigans, which more often than not backfired, including the accidental shooting of his grandfather's toe and a runaway Nash Rambler.
Richard graduated from Great Falls High School and after stints in both college and the US Army, Richard followed in the family business by working in hair salons in Ohio, Minnesota and Colorado. While in Ohio, Richard worked on his grandmother's horse ranch, developing an appreciation for Appaloosa and Arabian horses.
Trained by the best cutting-edge stylists in the country, Richard and his brother Michael opened up the first high-end salons in Colorado. They included Taylors International and A Head of our Time in Cherry Creek and Hairingtons in Boulder.
He was a man of many talents: horse whisperer, wrangler, artist, businessman, and entrepreneur.
Richard is survived by his devoted wife, Janie Tucker Taylor, his son D.J. Taylor, brother Michael Taylor (Janna), nephews Zac (Candice) and Chris (Lacey) and numerous cousins throughout Montana, Washington and California.
A private service for Richard will be held on October 10, 2019 at the Dayton Montana Presbyterian Church. Interment will be held for the family only at Lake View Cemetery, Polson Montana.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to the following organizations: Arabian Horse Registry, Denver Dumb Friends League.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019