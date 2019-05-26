Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Big Sandy Cemetery
Big Sandy - Richard "Dick" Cecrle, 70, of Big Sandy passed away January 28, 2019 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 5:00 pm at the Big Sandy Cemetery. A celebration of life reception will follow at The Mint. Holland and Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Dick's online memorial page a leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.om.

Dick was a retired farmer, rancher and crop adjuster. He enjoyed staying at his home out southeast and visits from neighbors, family and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his son, Adam Cecrle and his parents Henry & Clara (Tordik) Cecrle.

He is survived by his daughter Celeste, son-in-law Kory, grandkids Kasen & Kinley Kovatch of Valier;

sister Marianne Brewer of Havre; brother Bob (Sandy) Cecrle of Great Falls; nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 26, 2019
