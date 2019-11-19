|
|
Richard D. Chartier
Sand Coulee - Richard Dale Chartier, 72, of Sand Coulee, a lifetime Montanan, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 19, 2019.
His memorial service will be Friday, November 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel with reception to follow. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Richard was born October 17, 1947, in Great Falls to Ernie and Marilyn Chartier, and was raised on the family farm in Sand Coulee. He attended Centerville Schools, graduating in 1966. He then enlisted in the Navy. Richard married Candie Clayton in Great Falls in October 1967. He later received an education degree from Northern Montana College and raised his two sons in Havre, before returning to the family farm in 1986 to raise cattle and be close to family. His many professions included high school teacher, basketball coach, group counselor, railroad hostler, and rancher.
He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed many trips into the Bob Marshall Wilderness with his boys, family, and friends. He also enjoyed hunting deer with the Darlingtons in the Big Sandy area, elk hunting throughout Montana, fly fishing for trout, and golfing whenever and wherever! He was a man of many talents, and took pride in imparting his skills and passion to his sons and grandchildren. Richard will be remembered for his passion, conviction, and his entrepreneurial spirit. Although quick to anger, he was very generous, and helped many people in the community.
Richard is survived by his sons, Kevin Chartier of Anchorage, AK and Kory (Katie) Chartier of Sand Coulee; stepdaughter, Bonni (Bill) Holdorf of Great Falls; brother, Ken Chartier; and sister, Sue Kerkes, both of Sand Coulee; eight grandchildren, Nathan, Kole, Kenadee, Grace, Michael, Kandie, Danica, and Brady; and two great-grandchildren, Adelyne and Daniel; special friend and caretaker, Karla Martin, who provided loving, full-time in-home care that extended the quality of his life. Karla will always be cherished by the entire family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Candie; and parents, Ernie and Marilyn.
Memorials are suggested to the Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019