Richard D. Lynn
Windham - Richard Douglas Lynn was on born January 30, 1963, in Great Falls, Montana, to Donald (Don) and Geraldine (Gerri) Hawley Lynn. He passed away on October 27, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Creel Funeral Home, Lewistown, Montana, at 1:00 p.m.
He was raised in Stanford, Montana, with his sister Pam, and they attended Stanford School. During his junior high and high school years he played football for the Stanford Wolves mostly on defense as a blocker and linebacker. Rich also spent a lot of time in the shop classroom welding and fixing things.
Rich met Michelle Clement in his mid 20's and they married on November 17, 1989. Rich and Michelle raised their two children, KC and Rachel, in Stanford. Over the years the family took on many jobs together such as farming, ranching, logging, building log cabins, and trucking. It had always been Rich's dream to live in a log house, and while they were logging they began to build their own home from scratch south of Windham. Rich also did all the plumbing and electrical work. KC helped his parents start the log house and Rachel has been a big help finishing the project.
Rich was not a social man, but he was kind and got along with everyone young or old. Rich was an EXTREMELY hard-working man and was willing to help anyone with any task. He was a very talented man with the ability to master any job or task with perfection. As he once said, "Do it correct the first time and you won't have to do it again." Rich had an immense love for nature and animals. Due to his big heart, he brought home many animals that needed a little extra help including bunnies, squirrels, a bear cub, a racoon, a deer, and several birds. He was an incredible hunter, but he would not hunt bears. Some would say it was amazing how well he knew animals' behaviors and could move in the mountains. Rich was passionate about many things, especially music. He listened constantly to 80's rock and his favorite artist was Bob Segar. This year as a birthday present he was able to see Bob Segar's final tour in Billings. Rich loved Michelle's homemade meals, especially her bread with jelly or occasionally honey. He would heat a couple slices every morning and then head out to work hard for his family.
Rich was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend that will be forever missed but never forgotten. The family would like everyone to remember Rich's infectious smile and laugh that could light up a room and make everyone join in with him.
Rich is survived by his wife, Michelle; his two children, KC and Rachel; sister, Pam Fiedler, and her children, Addie; Frank (Kirstie) and children Heidi, James, and Lane; and Garth (Shelby) and daughter Zoey; sisters-in-law, Diana (Jon) Schmitt and children Mandy and Nick; Donna (Paul) Rosenbaum; and brother-in-law, Lonny (Lorrie) Smith.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Gerri Lynn; maternal and paternal grandparents; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Terry "Mammer" and LeRoy Miller "Pa".
Rich's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
