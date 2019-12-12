|
Richard E. Wolverton
Great Falls resident Richard E. Wolverton, 80, died from a heart attack on Dec. 4, 2019 at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. He will be buried beside his parents and wife at Hillside Cemetery in Conrad at a later date.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene,1727 2nd Ave. S, Great Falls MT, 59405.
Richard was known as Dick to his family and friends. He was born in Orange, California on June 5, 1939 to Bruce and Joyce Wolverton. The family moved to Conrad in 1945 where he graduated from high school in 1958. He graduated from the College of Great Falls with a degree in English. Over the years his career took many directions including school teacher, logger, bookkeeper, and property manager. He particularly loved his work as an English tutor, but his greatest love was music. He led a country band called Crosswind in which he sang and played guitar around the state in the 1990s. In the last years of his life he pursued his dream of flying Light Sport Aircraft. He never lost his curiosity, passion for life, sense of humor, or love of cats.
He is survived by his first wife and mother of his children, Bonnie Wolverton; son Corey Wolverton; and daughters Jamie and Tanya Wolverton. He also has two grandchildren, Maggie and Kalin.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother Joyce in 1980 and his father Bruce in 1981; his twin brother Robert J. Wolverton in 2006; and wife Charlene in 2015.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 22, 2019