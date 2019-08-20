|
Richard George
Great Falls - Richard David George, 73, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 of natural causes. A Visitation will take place on Friday, August 23 from 6-8pm at Croxford Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will take place the following day, Saturday, August 24 at 11 a.m. at the same location. Immediately following the service, Burial with military honors performed by the U.S. Navy and VFW Post 1087 will take place at Highland Cemetery.
Richard was born May 8, 1946 in Colorado Springs, CO. Starting at the early age of 14, Richard learned the trade of being a Pipe Fitter and Welder. Upon leaving high school he joined the U.S. Navy where he proudly served as a Diver during Vietnam.
On September 9, 2005 in Great Falls, MT, Richard married Florence Myre with whom he enjoyed life for 13 years and 25 days, until his passing. Richard loved the outdoors and always found time to go fishing or hunt for unique rocks. When he wasn't talking about the fish that got away, he would often be found telling stories about his time in Vietnam, or his work at the Oil Plant. Richard also worked at the Refinery in Black Eagle.
Survivors include wife, Florence George; daughter, Lorenda George-Cordova; son, Curtis George; daughter, Melissa Newton; grandchildren, James Newton, Chris George, Sean George, Alesha Newton; and four great grandchildren.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019