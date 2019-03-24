|
|
Richard H. (Dick) Swanz
Salt Lake City, UT - Richard H. (Dick) Swanz, 82 passed away March 12, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah with his family by his side.
Richard was born in Lewistown, MT on June 17, 1936 to Raymond and Hazel (Martin) Swanz. In 1939 they moved to their family ranch near Utica, MT where he then attended grade school. He graduated from Hobson High School in 1954. Richard enlisted in the Army the fall of 1954 and completed his tour of duty in South Korea. After being honorable discharged he enrolled at the University of Montana and later completed his degree in 1965 from Montana State University. He was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church, Lewistown, Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 76.
Richard married Joyce Kaufman in Hobson, MT on September 20, 1958. After living in Conrad for a short time he moved to Bozeman to complete his degree from Montana State. They then settled in Great Falls where Dick began his 23 year career in banking, including being the president of Montana Bank in Roundup, MT. In 1988 Dick decided to change careers and purchased Lewistown Livestock Auction where he worked until he retired. He enjoyed his retirement, "working out" mornings and having coffee with friends. He enjoyed skiing, golfing, camping and fishing with family but the greatest joy of his life was his grandchildren, they meant everything to him, and he spoiled them to no end.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce, daughter Shannon and her husband Adam and his beloved grandchildren Logan and Abi; his siblings: Jim (Jean) Swanz, Hamilton, Tom (Carol) of Utica, John(Linda) Judith Gap, sisters: Sandra Cummings, Bozeman, Gayle (Ray) Valentine and Cheryl (Bill) Spratt of Hobson, brother in law Gordon (Kay) Kaufman, Lewistown and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Robyn and infant sons Richard and Raymond. Brothers in law Everett Cummings, Ned Kynett and Dean Kaufman.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Lewistown, Montana. Burial service will be Saturday, March 30 at 12:00 pm at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls, MT with military rights at graveside. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Central Montana Medical Center Hospice, 408 Wendell Avenue, Lewistown, MT 59457 or at www.cmmc.health/hopsice-make-donation
Arrangements made by Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your memories and photos with the family and make memorial contributions at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019