|
|
Richard Henderson
Havre - Richard Floyd Henderson (better known as Dick) 94, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 of natural causes at the Northern Montana Care Center, surrounded by his loving family. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Dick's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Richard was born October 18, 1925 in Big Sandy to Richard and Bertha (Smith) Henderson. He was raised on the family homestead in the Bear Paw Mountains doing chores and tending the animals. Dick found that he liked the horses best and was a very capable horse handler and rider. This innate ability followed him throughout his long life. He attended one room schoolhouses at Warrick and Maddux, until two of his sisters, Bethel and Violet, moved to Havre to attend college and high school. Dick moved in with them and continued his education until graduating from Havre High School in 1943 at the age of 17.
After graduation, Dick lied about his age so he could enlist in the Navy. He spent 18 months on Saipan as an Aviation Ordinance Technician. In 1946, he was honorably discharged. Dick moved back to Havre and went to work for the Great Northern Railroad.
He met the love of his life, Virginia (Ginny) Mikkelson, whom he married on June 10, 1951 at the First Lutheran Church. They had one daughter and three sons.
Richard was a fantastic gardener and landscaper. Dick and Gin were awarded "Yard of the Week" several times over the years.
Dick was an avid golfer. Starting at the age of 13, he and his longtime friend Emil Kampf would walk from town to the Elk's Country Club Golf Course (Beaver Creek Golf Course) to caddy. Dick started playing the game in earnest after receiving a wooden shafted 2 Iron from NMC Professor Dr. Morgan (whom Morgan Hall was named after). This simple, kind gesture started a lifelong passion for the game of golf. He taught his wife and all of his kids to play, along with some close friends. In high school, he and Emil would sometimes get taken out of class by then Basketball Coach Bill Lazetich, to spend the afternoon golfing. Something he would have preferred to do all the time. At the peak of his golfing passion, he had a scratch handicap.
When Dick wasn't golfing, gardening, or working on the railroad, he would be up in the Bear Paw Mountains hiking, camping, hunting or fishing. He found great solace in the outdoors and went as often as he could. He was also a great advocate for doing push-ups, doing 50-100 a day even in his 80's. If you came to Dick and Gin's house, you could expect to find family and friends playing cards and enjoying coffee and sweets.
He was a survivor of the Great Depression and World War II, where he lost hearing in his left ear during boot camp. No one can ever remember hearing him complain about anything.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Walter, Wes, George and Harry; and sisters Faye, Bethel, Ethel and Violet.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Ginny, daughter Karen Terrell of Minnesota, Noel (Jen) Henderson of Havre, Jamey Henderson of Washington, and Mark (Jane) Henderson of Havre; granddaughters Stephanie Henderson of Oregon, Cassidy (Dan) Aguilar of Minnesota, Stevie Burns (John Katz) of Minnesota, Paige and Courtney Henderson of Havre; grandson Derek Henderson (Frank Leavitt) of Oregon; great grandchildren Ben Burns, Ava Katz and Averyana Aguilar of Minnesota. In addition to a whole plethora of nephews, nieces and cousins too numerous to list, but all loved dearly.
Richard was well loved and admired by many. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests any donations to go to the Shriners Hospital or a charity of one's choosing.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020