Richard James Michelotti
Richard James Michelotti

Great Falls - The family of Richard "Dick" J. Michelotti announces with great sadness, Dick's sudden passing after a battle with cancer.

Dick was very well known in the community for his zest for life and his uncanny sense of humor.

Dick was educated at St Mary's grade school, and Central Catholic High School, graduating with the class of 1951.

In 1952, he entered the US Navy, serving aboard the USS Bremerton, a heavy cruiser, from March 1952 until November 1954. He then went to Kodiak, Alaska until discharge in 1955. He is a proud Navy Veteran of the Korean War.

Dick enjoyed many different professions. He worked construction as a heavy equipment operator in three different states, and then went to work for the City of Great Falls for over six years, after which he became a Real- Estate Broker. In 1982, he ran for Cascade County Treasurer and after being elected, took office in 1983. He was elected four more times before retiring in 1999. While County Treasurer, he brought the Cascade County Treasurers office into the twentieth century with computers and worked with Montana State officials to upgrade the motor vehicle system in order to end long waiting lines.

Dick enjoyed walking on the Rives Edge Trail, and spending time at his cabin. He was an active member of St Anne's Parish, and Holy Trinity. Dick loved to travel, dance, and collect art. What he loved most was being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Dick loved family more than anything else. Immediate and extended.

Dick is preceded in death by the love of his life, Gail Michelotti; his parents, Ruffo and Veronica and brother, Marvin. He is survived by his son, Richard J. Michelotti Jr. and his wife Stephanie; son, Robert J. Michelotti and his wife Kris; grandchildren, David, Amanda, Gina, Devin, Mike, Matt, and Jeff; great-grandchildren, Mason, Xavier, Courson, and Jordy. There are also many cousins, nieces, and nephews. We would also like to recognize with special honor Barbara Mikkelson, Dick's partner in adventure, whom he loved dearly. She remains a very special part of the family.

Dick requested his remains be cremated. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial donations to the River's Edge Trail. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
