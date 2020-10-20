Richard "Dick" Keen
Big Timber - Richard "Dick" Keen passed away on Saturday October 17, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Dick loved spending time with his family, being outdoors, his New York Giants and all things science fiction. Dick graduated from Hobart College in Geneva, New York and was commissioned into the United States Air Force upon graduation in 1966.
Dick served in Vietnam and in the Philippines, where he met Candy who would become his wife. Dick went on to serve 26 years in the United States Air Force before retiring as a Colonel with the Strategic Air Command in 1989.
They moved to Big Timber in 2007 and built their dream home overlooking the Yellowstone River (which Dick affectionately named Rocks Montana). Dick and his wife Candy were married for 51 years. Dick is survived by his wife Candy, his daughter Tracey, son in law Ted and son David and daughter in law Sarah. He is also survived by two grandsons: Mitchell Lea and Alex Lea.
The family gives their gratitude for the compassion and care shown to Dick and the entire family by the care givers of Hearts and Hands Hospice during the last weeks of his life. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Dick's name to Hearts and Hands Hospice at Pioneer Medical Center, https://pmcmt.org/services/hospice
, 301 W. 7th Ave, Big Timber, Montana, 59011, (406) 932-4603.
Dick will be interred at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana in a private family ceremony at a later date. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com