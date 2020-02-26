Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Richard M. "Dick" Geary

Richard M. "Dick" Geary

Cascade - Richard M. "Dick" Geary passed away at his home in Hardy Creek, in Cascade on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was 72 years old. Dick had become severely malnourished secondary to smoking which led to his passing.

Dick was the eldest son of Bill Geary and Lois Evans (Geary). He was born in Missoula, and attended elementary school in Helmville, graduating from Deer Lodge Junior High and Powell County High School. Dick served in the Army Guard as a paratrooper and radio specialist, and later worked on ranches in the Blackfoot valley before enrolling in the Peace Corps assigned to Brazil.

After 7 years, Dick returned to Montana and worked with his very special friend, Tom Gilbert. He married Jeanette Barnes and they attended the University of Montana where Dick earned a degree in Speech Pathology. Dick and Jeanette later divorced.

Dick worked on the Grant Creek Ranch in Missoula for seven years, and then returned to Helmville to help out his friends and neighbors. He returned to Brazil for two years but became very ill and with the help from friends, his sister, Joyce, was able to "bring Dick home."

Dick's home was with his sister, Elaine Olsen, in Hardy Creek for over two years. Dick enjoyed watching baseball, bird watching, horses, dogs and cats, working outside and talking to his friends on the telephone.

Dick is survived by two very special friends, Tom Gilbert and Dan Coughlin; nine siblings, Joyce, Michelle, Bob, Elaine, Joan, Dan and Jacob, Joseph and Katherine; two nieces; and four nephews.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
