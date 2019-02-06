Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Richard R. Finlayson Obituary
Richard R. Finlayson

ARIZONA - Richard Ray Finlayson, born December 20, 1927, passed peacefully on November 2, 2018 at the Terraces Health Center in Phoenix, AZ.

A devoted husband and father, he is survived by his wife, Betty Lorraine; daughter LaVonne (Jerry) Marrell; sons Lynn Simonson and Rick Finlayson; grandchildren Nicole Parent, Levi Gil, and Nathan Simonson; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Wiley Simonson, Selena Parent; four siblings, Bertha (Ed) Ferguson of Great Falls, Ellarene Finlayson, Lawrence (Mary) Finlayson, and Russell Finlayson all of Sand Coulee.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy; grandson Jonathan Duzik; siblings Betty Mee, Roy, and Marshall "Rocky;" and his parents, Josephine and Marshall.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
