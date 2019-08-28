|
|
Richard Reed Christensen
Fairfield - Richard Reed Christensen, of Fairfield, Montana, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 70, after he put up a courageous fight with cancer.
Rick was born on April 8, 1949 to Reed C. Christensen and Lucille Margaret Oleson of Sun River, Montana. Rick grew up working on the Christensen Ranch in Sun River, Montana with his cousins, who were also his best friends. He attended Simms High School, where he started dating his life-long friend, Terry Jensen. Rick attended Ricks College and Weber State. On August 12, 1970, Rick and Terry were sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Rick earned a living in the agricultural industry.
One of Rick's best- and well-known traits is his sense of humor. He always kept things entertaining. His friends knew him for his example of hard work and dedication to his family. His family will always remember him for his love and endless sacrifices to make sure everyone was taken care of. Even as his health was declining, he was always making sure everyone else was OK.
Rick will be remembered for his strong, quiet, and humble testimony of the Savior and his love for his family. In the end, he said one of the greatest lessons he learned was to love everyone.
Rick is survived by his wife, Terry, and 5 children: Rich (Shauna) Christensen, Chris (Kari) Christensen, Clint Christensen, Lane (Liz) Christensen, Renae (Josh) Mordecai and 18 grandchildren. Rick is also survived by his sister, Debbie (Kim) Sabot. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at the Fairfield, Montana Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing one-hour prior in the Relief Society Room. A Graveside Dedication will follow at the Fairfield Sunset Hills Cemetery.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019