Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Relief Society Room
Fairfield, MT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Fairfield, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Reed Christensen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Reed Christensen Obituary
Richard Reed Christensen

Fairfield - Richard Reed Christensen, of Fairfield, Montana, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 70, after he put up a courageous fight with cancer.

Rick was born on April 8, 1949 to Reed C. Christensen and Lucille Margaret Oleson of Sun River, Montana. Rick grew up working on the Christensen Ranch in Sun River, Montana with his cousins, who were also his best friends. He attended Simms High School, where he started dating his life-long friend, Terry Jensen. Rick attended Ricks College and Weber State. On August 12, 1970, Rick and Terry were sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Rick earned a living in the agricultural industry.

One of Rick's best- and well-known traits is his sense of humor. He always kept things entertaining. His friends knew him for his example of hard work and dedication to his family. His family will always remember him for his love and endless sacrifices to make sure everyone was taken care of. Even as his health was declining, he was always making sure everyone else was OK.

Rick will be remembered for his strong, quiet, and humble testimony of the Savior and his love for his family. In the end, he said one of the greatest lessons he learned was to love everyone.

Rick is survived by his wife, Terry, and 5 children: Rich (Shauna) Christensen, Chris (Kari) Christensen, Clint Christensen, Lane (Liz) Christensen, Renae (Josh) Mordecai and 18 grandchildren. Rick is also survived by his sister, Debbie (Kim) Sabot. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at the Fairfield, Montana Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, August 31 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing one-hour prior in the Relief Society Room. A Graveside Dedication will follow at the Fairfield Sunset Hills Cemetery.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now