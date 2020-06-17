Richard "Klem" Rudolph Klemencic
Great Falls - Richard "Klem" Rudolph Klemencic passed away on June 11, 2020. A memorial service will be held at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
Klem was born on December 21, 1929, to Joseph and Sophie (Stimac) Klemencic in the family home on 8th Avenue North in Great Falls. There, he joined his sister, Mary (deceased) and brother, Joseph (deceased).
Richard graduated from Great Falls High School in 1948 and attended the College of Great Falls where he earned an Associate degree. He joined the U.S. Army serving from 1949-1951 during the Korean War.
Richard married Barbara (Black) on September 15, 1951. They had four children, Mark (Judy), Susannah (Eastman), Timothy, and Allyson (Adriana), deceased. They also welcomed six wonderful grandchildren and six great-grandchildren into the family.
Richard joined the Great Falls Police Department in 1960, patrolling the streets, walking the original beat on skid row, and working downtown on a Harley three-wheeler. He proudly retired in 1980. He wore many other hats during his life as coach for St. Thomas, St. Gerald, McKinley, and Roosevelt Schools basketball and football teams; security at Holiday Village Mall; organizer of the 1976 Centennial Parade. He was active in the Great Falls Police Association; Great Falls Historical Society; and security at the Civic Center ice rink. However, we think his greatest love was playing Santa Claus to hundreds of children for 60 years. We love and miss you dad.
Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the family requests that guests wear a face mask.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.