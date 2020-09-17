1/1
Richard "Dick" Schock
1928 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Schock

Great Falls - Richard "Dick" Schock, 92, passed away, September 14, 2020, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana with his family by his bedside.

Dick was born in Marsh, Montana at Cabin Creek, January 24, 1928, to William and Karolina (Morlock) Schock. As a young child, he and his family moved to the Fairfield Bench. He attended the Green Field School. He helped his father on the farm until he was old enough to enlist in the U.S. Army in 1946, at Fort Douglas, Utah. He was later stationed in Tokyo, Japan until 1948. He was transferred back to Camp Beale California, where his unit was demobilized. Upon returning home, he entered an Apprenticeship Program for Auto Body Fenderman at Bison Ford Motors. He remained an employee there for 42 years. During this time he met his future wife, Iris Nelson. They were married on July 16, 1950. To this union, two sons were born to grace their family.

Richard is survived by his wife, Iris, of 70 years; sons, Richard S. (Cindy) and Michael (Carole); grandchildren, Naomi (Mike) Benzel, Wade (Abby) Schock, Brandilee (Dave) Pauley, and Garilynn (Brandon) Rapp, great-grandchildren, Kenna and Khloe Benzel, Wyatt, Walker, and Winston Schock, Tanner and Taylor Pauley, and Jadon and Olivia Rapp. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lester and Albert; sister, Violet Boulé; and great-granddaughter, Tavanna Rapp.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
O'Connor Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
