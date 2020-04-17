|
|
Richard Schultz
Lake Stevens, WA - Due to the current CDC guidelines regarding the size of social gatherings, the Memorial Service for Richard Schultz, originally scheduled for SATURDAY, May 9, 2020, has been postponed. The service will be held on SUNDAY, July 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Rose Room Chappell at Croxford Funeral Home. For the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020