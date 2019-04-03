Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Great Falls - Richard Vandenberg, 71, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on March 29, 2019. Pursuant to his request, no services are planned.

Richard was born on July 01, 1947 to Russell and Ruby Vandenberg in Baldwin, Wisconsin. After graduating high school, he joined the US Army. Then he became a truck driver in road construction and retired as a teamster. Richard's hobbies included fishing, hunting, and camping.

Richard is survived by his ex-wife, Cindie Vandenberg of Brady, Montana; daughter Nicole Anson (Lucas) of Hamilton, Montana; son Bryce Vandenberg (Casey) of Roanoke, Virginia; sister Janet Lane of Great Falls, Montana; brother Dennis Vandenberg of Great Falls, Montana; grandchildren Cole Anson, Jesse Anson and Alexis Anson.

He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Ruby Vandenberg; brothers Steven and Stanley Vandenberg.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
