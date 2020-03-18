|
Richard Volney Bottomly
Richard Volney Bottomly passed away peacefully in his beachfront bungalow in Melaque, Mexico. He was 95 years old. Richard was born in Chinook, Montana. He was one of nine children (six brothers and two sisters). All seven brothers were Eagle Scouts which was a Guinness Book record at the time.
His family moved to Helena in his youth where his father, Raymond was the Montana Attorney General, and later, Supreme Court Justice. After graduating from high school in Helena, Richard served in World War II in the Navy.
Upon returning from the Navy, he attended and graduated from University of Montana undergraduate and law school. While there, he was a diving champion on the University swim team. In Missoula, he met his wife, Irene Hallesy, a nurse. They married and moved to Great Falls where they both worked and had 4 children.
Richard was prominent in the legal community. He served as Cascade County Attorney, District Court Judge, and later had a distinguished private practice. He was also active in state politics, running for Lt. Governor in the 60's.
After his divorce and retirement, Richard moved to Mexico where he happily lived for 27 years. He is survived by his children, Catherine Beck, Rhea Modine, Joe Bottomly, Barbara Bottomly, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In the end, Richard wished everyone well, except for Trump, who he said could "bugger off."
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020