Richard W. Jaeger
GREAT FALLS - Richard Wayne Jaeger, 72, of Great Falls, MT, passed away April 29, 2019 in Rathdrum, ID, while staying with friends recuperating between cancer treatments in Seattle.
Rich was born in Timber Lake, SD, on November 18, 1946 and member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe, son to Valentine "Val" and Mathel (Springer) Jaeger. Rich was raised with four brothers and two sisters on the family farm, the family moved to Miles City, MT in 1950. He graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1965. Rich was drafted into the US Army in 1966, reporting to Ft. Lewis, WA, and earned the rank of Specialist. He was stationed near Frankfurt, Germany and member of the 6th Battalion, 40th Artillery, 3rd Armored (Spearhead) Division. He received an honorable discharge at Ft. Dix, NJ in 1968.
He married Sandie Marthaler on June 13, 1971 in Miles City started a family in moving briefly to Rapid City, SD and eventually settled in Great Falls, MT where they raised their children.
Rich worked as Sales Rep for Procter & Gamble, American Brands Inc., and Home Depot Companies before retiring.
He is survived by his friend, Sonny Thompson; son Ryan Jaeger of San Jose, CA; and daughter Ashley Jaeger of Great Falls; sister Connie June (Joe) Goldade of Miles City; brothers Jerry (Darlene) Jaeger of Big Stone, SD, Robin (Jean) Jaeger of Cable, WI, and Mike Jaeger of Butte; sister-in-law LeeAnn Jaeger of Sacramento, CA; as well as 18 nieces and nephews. Rich was preceded in death by his wife, Sandie Jaeger; parents Val and Mathel Jaeger; sister Loir Ann Jaeger; and brother Ronnie Jaeger.
Schnider and Stevenson & Sons Funeral Homes are handling arrangements. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5 - 8 pm at Schnider Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2 pm at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls. Burial will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1 pm at Eastern Montana Veterans Cemetery in Miles City, MT.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 5, 2019