Rick Maynard
Great Falls - Rick Maynard's journey began on September 28, 1951, when he was born to Harold "Biz" and Ann Maynard. He was the first of six children and a Butte Boy through and through. While being a juvenile diabetic never once slowed him down, February 3, 2020, is when all medical resources and procedures were exhausted. Surrounded by his wife and daughters, he proved to be a fighter until the end. Memorial services will be held at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 7, at 12:00 pm. Reception and gathering will be held at the Black Eagle Community Center immediately following the service.
Growing up in Butte, he never lacked for adventure. His inquisitive nature and lifelong friends made for childhood stories that will forever be told to keep his memory alive. He never met an animal he didn't bring home, a dog he couldn't train, an engine he couldn't fix, a track he couldn't drive, or a ski hill he couldn't race. Throughout his life he was an avid hunter and fisherman, could always be found behind the wheel of a jeep (or under it), never missed an episode of Jeopardy, and was an instant friend to many. His true legacy will be upheld through his amazing friends, who stood by his side every day, and his four grandchildren, who brought more joy to his life than ever imagined.
Never one to shy away from hard work, he built a life with his wife, Judy Maynard, of 45 years, and a highly respected career with Montana Power/PP&L. He began his career as a temporary employee, but soon proved he was more than just "Biz Maynard's son" and created a name for himself after the Fire of 1974, and the flood of 1975. During his time there, he was known throughout the dams as the go to guy, and left his mark after converting all of the power houses to an automated computer system. He retired after 41 years as a Special Projects Manager. During this time, he also raised two daughters, instilling in them a love of the outdoors, a strong work ethic, the importance of family and friends, and how to take care of themselves.
He leaves behind his family and more friends than one can count. Most importantly, his wife, Judy, who stood by his side, and kept his fight alive; daughter, Brooke (Jeremy) Garness and their kids, Sage and Schafer; daughter, Tara (Todd) Bahmiller and their kids, Kanyon and Landon; brothers, Roger and Randy (Patty Hancock) of Butte; brother, Ronald (Jody Bachini); and sister, Cindy (Chris) Gallus of Helena. While this covers the family joined by blood, he leaves behind many others who were joined by choice. He was described as a great man and even better friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Biz and Ann Maynard; and his sister, Connie. Welcoming him at the gates of heaven, along with his family, was sure to be his many faithful four-legged companions.
While his presence is no longer here, his memory will forever be alive while duck hunting at Freezeout Lake, preparing for opening day of hunting season, getting the jeeps out for the first ride, and when watching the move A Christmas Story. The advice we will forever remember; "always eat a good breakfast because you will need it at the top of the ridge."
Our deepest gratitude goes to a long list of medical providers which supported us all these years. Among them are Dr. Bergman; Dr. Parambi; Dr. Strong; and hundreds of hospitalists, nurses and CNA's at Benefis Hospital.
Memorial Donations can be made to the Cascade County 4-H Shooting Sports (3300 3rd St NE 59404); Children's Receiving Home (PO Box 1061 59403); or the Great Falls Archery Club (PO Box 3653 59403).
